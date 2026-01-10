Dixon leads UC Irvine against Hawaii after 23-point game

UC Irvine Anteaters (12-5, 5-0 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (11-3, 3-1 Big West) Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST…

UC Irvine Anteaters (12-5, 5-0 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (11-3, 3-1 Big West)

Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rainbow Warriors -5.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine visits Hawaii after Jurian Dixon scored 23 points in UC Irvine’s 74-64 victory over the Long Beach State Beach.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 10-1 at home. Hawaii averages 80.4 points and has outscored opponents by 17.2 points per game.

The Anteaters are 5-0 in conference play. UC Irvine is the Big West leader with 37.5 rebounds per game led by Kyle Evans averaging 8.1.

Hawaii makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.6 percentage points higher than UC Irvine has allowed to its opponents (37.7%). UC Irvine averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 5.2 per game Hawaii gives up.

The Rainbow Warriors and Anteaters square off Sunday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Johnson is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors. Quandre Bullock is averaging 13.2 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Dixon is averaging 16.4 points for the Anteaters. Evans is averaging 13.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.8 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 36.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Anteaters: 9-1, averaging 75.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.