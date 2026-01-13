Diop leads Arizona State against No. 0 Arizona after 21-point showing

Arizona State Sun Devils (10-6, 1-2 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (16-0, 3-0 Big 12) Tucson, Arizona; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m.…

Arizona State Sun Devils (10-6, 1-2 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (16-0, 3-0 Big 12)

Tucson, Arizona; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State plays No. 0 Arizona after Massamba Diop scored 21 points in Arizona State’s 87-84 victory against the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Wildcats are 9-0 in home games. Arizona is the leader in the Big 12 with 18.2 fast break points.

The Sun Devils are 1-2 against Big 12 opponents. Arizona State has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Arizona’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Arizona State gives up. Arizona State averages 12.8 more points per game (80.8) than Arizona allows (68.0).

The Wildcats and Sun Devils match up Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Bradley is averaging 13.6 points, 4.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Wildcats. Brayden Burries is averaging 17.4 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 56.0% over the last 10 games.

Moe Odum is scoring 16.4 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Sun Devils. Diop is averaging 16 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 10-0, averaging 94.5 points, 42.3 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Sun Devils: 5-5, averaging 82.0 points, 30.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.