Dinkins scores 16 as George Washington knocks off Richmond 85-69

The Associated Press

January 24, 2026, 5:43 PM

Tre Dinkins scored 16 points off of the bench to lead George Washington past Richmond 85-69 on Saturday.

Dinkins shot 5 for 10, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Revolutionaries (13-7, 4-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Christian Jones shot 5 for 10, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Garrett Johnson went 4 of 6 from the field (4 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds.

AJ Lopez finished with 15 points for the Spiders (13-8, 3-5). Richmond also got 14 points from Aiden Argabright. Will Johnston finished with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

