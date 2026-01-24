Dinkins scores 16 as George Washington knocks off Richmond 85-69

Tre Dinkins scored 16 points off of the bench to lead George Washington past Richmond 85-69 on Saturday. Dinkins shot…

Tre Dinkins scored 16 points off of the bench to lead George Washington past Richmond 85-69 on Saturday.

Dinkins shot 5 for 10, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Revolutionaries (13-7, 4-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Christian Jones shot 5 for 10, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Garrett Johnson went 4 of 6 from the field (4 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds.

AJ Lopez finished with 15 points for the Spiders (13-8, 3-5). Richmond also got 14 points from Aiden Argabright. Will Johnston finished with 11 points.

