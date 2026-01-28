Dillon scores 23 as Belmont downs Valparaiso 78-77

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Eoin Dillon scored 23 points, including two free throws with two seconds left for a four-point…

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Eoin Dillon scored 23 points, including two free throws with two seconds left for a four-point lead, and Belmont beat Valparaiso 78-77 on Wednesday night.

The Bruins picked up their sixth straight win.

Dillon shot 7 for 11 (5 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Bruins (19-3, 9-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Jabez Jenkins added 14 points while shooting 4 of 6 from the field and 5 for 8 from the line while he also had five rebounds. Jack Smiley shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Owen Dease and Rakim Chaney each scored 15 points for the Beacons (10-11, 4-6). Shon Tupuola finished with 12 points and two blocks.

Dillon put up 11 points in the first half for Belmont, which led 42-38 at the break. Belmont used a 7-0 second-half run to take the lead at 57-54 with 10:25 left in the half. Dillon scored 12 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

