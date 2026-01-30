Dillon and Belmont host Murray State

Murray State Racers (16-6, 8-3 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (19-3, 9-2 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Murray State Racers (16-6, 8-3 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (19-3, 9-2 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont hosts Murray State after Eoin Dillon scored 23 points in Belmont’s 78-77 win against the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Bruins are 8-2 on their home court. Belmont is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Racers are 8-3 in conference play. Murray State is the MVC leader with 35.3 rebounds per game led by Fredrick King averaging 8.7.

Belmont averages 82.3 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 78.2 Murray State gives up. Murray State has shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points greater than the 38.5% shooting opponents of Belmont have averaged.

The Bruins and Racers face off Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Lundblade is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Bruins. Dillon is averaging 11.3 points and 2.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Javon Jackson is averaging 16.9 points for the Racers. Roman Domon is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2, averaging 78.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Racers: 7-3, averaging 82.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

