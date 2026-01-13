Dilione and Penn State host UCLA

UCLA Bruins (11-5, 3-2 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (9-7, 0-5 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 8:30…

UCLA Bruins (11-5, 3-2 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (9-7, 0-5 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State hosts UCLA after Freddie Filione V scored 25 points in Penn State’s 93-85 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Nittany Lions are 7-3 in home games. Penn State has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bruins are 3-2 in Big Ten play. UCLA averages 78.9 points and has outscored opponents by 9.8 points per game.

Penn State makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than UCLA has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). UCLA averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Penn State allows.

The Nittany Lions and Bruins face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dilione is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Nittany Lions. Kayden Mingo is averaging 12.2 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tyler Bilodeau is averaging 17.5 points for the Bruins. Skyy Clark is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 4-6, averaging 77.5 points, 27.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Bruins: 6-4, averaging 79.5 points, 28.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.