Dike, Morehead State Eagles square off against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-9, 1-4 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (8-8, 3-2 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ainaya Williams and Southeast Missouri State visit Katie Dike and Morehead State on Saturday.

The Eagles have gone 4-3 at home. Morehead State allows 67.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

The Redhawks are 1-4 against conference opponents. Southeast Missouri State ranks ninth in the OVC shooting 28.0% from 3-point range.

Morehead State makes 41.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Southeast Missouri State has allowed to its opponents (38.9%). Southeast Missouri State averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Morehead State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dike is averaging 14.3 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Eagles. Laura Toffali is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

Carmen Taylor is averaging 12.6 points and 1.8 steals for the Redhawks. Williams is averaging 11.5 points and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 66.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Redhawks: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

