Diallo leads Washington against Indiana after 24-point outing

Washington Huskies (9-4, 1-1 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoosiers -7.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits Indiana after Zoom Diallo scored 24 points in Washington’s 74-65 victory against the Utah Utes.

The Hoosiers are 9-0 in home games. Indiana has a 9-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Huskies are 1-1 against Big Ten opponents. Washington ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 38.3 rebounds per game led by Hannes Steinbach averaging 12.0.

Indiana averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Washington gives up. Washington has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points above the 38.5% shooting opponents of Indiana have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamar Wilkerson is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, while averaging 19 points and 1.5 steals. Tucker DeVries is shooting 36.5% and averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Steinbach is shooting 58.6% and averaging 18.1 points for the Huskies. Diallo is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 7-3, averaging 80.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Huskies: 7-3, averaging 82.6 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

