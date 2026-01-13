Diallo and Washington host No. 0 Michigan

Michigan Wolverines (14-1, 4-1 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (10-6, 2-3 Big Ten) Seattle; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Michigan Wolverines (14-1, 4-1 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (10-6, 2-3 Big Ten)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts No. 0 Michigan after Zoom Diallo scored 22 points in Washington’s 81-74 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Huskies are 7-1 in home games. Washington scores 81.7 points while outscoring opponents by 8.6 points per game.

The Wolverines are 4-1 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan ranks seventh in college basketball with 20.1 assists per game led by Elliot Cadeau averaging 5.2.

Washington averages 81.7 points, 13.2 more per game than the 68.5 Michigan allows. Michigan averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Washington gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quimari Peterson is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 9.9 points and 1.6 steals. Hannes Steinbach is averaging 18.1 points and 9.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Cadeau is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 10.2 points and 5.2 assists. Morez Johnson Jr. is averaging 14.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 79.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 96.6 points, 39.0 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 53.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.