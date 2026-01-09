Dial, Niagara Purple Eagles to host Davis and the Manhattan Jaspers

Manhattan Jaspers (2-12, 2-3 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (0-14, 0-5 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Manhattan Jaspers (2-12, 2-3 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (0-14, 0-5 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brianna Davis and Manhattan visit Talia Dial and Niagara on Saturday.

The Purple Eagles are 0-5 on their home court. Niagara gives up 85.9 points and has been outscored by 34.3 points per game.

The Jaspers are 2-3 in conference matchups. Manhattan averages 17.6 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Niagara’s average of 4.0 made 3-pointers per game is 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Manhattan gives up. Manhattan averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Niagara allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dial is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Purple Eagles. Caliana Fenceroy is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Davis is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Jaspers. Colette Mulderig is averaging 9.1 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 0-10, averaging 52.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 11.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 31.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.8 points per game.

Jaspers: 2-8, averaging 54.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.