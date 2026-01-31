De’Vion Lavergne scores 17 to lead Louisiana past Georgia Southern 69-60

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — De’Vion Lavergne had 17 points to help Louisiana defeat Georgia Southern 69-60 on Saturday. Lavergne shot…

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — De’Vion Lavergne had 17 points to help Louisiana defeat Georgia Southern 69-60 on Saturday.

Lavergne shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the foul line for the Ragin’ Cajuns (7-16, 5-6 Sun Belt Conference). Jaxon Olvera added 15 points and seven rebounds. Dorian Finister also scored 15.

Spudd Webb led the Eagles (14-10, 6-5) with 18 points and two blocks. Alden Applewhite added 14 points and seven rebounds, while Andres Burney scored nine.

