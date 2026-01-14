Detroit Mercy visits Northern Kentucky following Oday’s 31-point game

Detroit Mercy Titans (7-9, 4-3 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (13-6, 5-3 Horizon League) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Thursday, 7…

Detroit Mercy Titans (7-9, 4-3 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (13-6, 5-3 Horizon League)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky hosts Detroit Mercy after Donovan Oday scored 31 points in Northern Kentucky’s 80-78 loss to the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Norse are 9-2 on their home court. Northern Kentucky is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Titans are 4-3 against Horizon League opponents. Detroit Mercy is the Horizon League leader with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Ayden Carter averaging 3.2.

Northern Kentucky’s average of 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Detroit Mercy allows. Detroit Mercy averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Northern Kentucky allows.

The Norse and Titans square off Thursday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oday is scoring 17.2 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Norse. Kael Robinson is averaging 17.4 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 49.2% over the last 10 games.

TJ Nadeau averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 46.5% from beyond the arc. Orlando Lovejoy is averaging 12.8 points, 3.9 assists and two steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 6-4, averaging 81.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Titans: 6-4, averaging 80.2 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

