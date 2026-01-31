Detroit Mercy visits Krasovec and Purdue Fort Wayne

Detroit Mercy Titans (4-17, 2-10 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (14-8, 8-4 Horizon) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m.…

Detroit Mercy Titans (4-17, 2-10 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (14-8, 8-4 Horizon)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne plays Detroit Mercy after Lili Krasovec scored 24 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 60-46 win against the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Mastodons have gone 10-1 in home games. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks fifth in the Horizon in team defense, giving up 63.1 points while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

The Titans have gone 2-10 against Horizon opponents. Detroit Mercy has a 1-11 record against opponents over .500.

Purdue Fort Wayne averages 70.5 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than the 72.0 Detroit Mercy gives up. Detroit Mercy averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Purdue Fort Wayne gives up.

The Mastodons and Titans meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alana Nelson is averaging 16.5 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Mastodons. Rylee Bess is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Makayla Jackson is averaging 11.3 points and 2.1 steals for the Titans. Jasmine Edwards is averaging 10.8 points and 10 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Titans: 0-10, averaging 62.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

