Detroit Mercy plays Robert Morris following Lovejoy’s 22-point game

Robert Morris Colonials (10-5, 2-2 Horizon League) at Detroit Mercy Titans (6-7, 3-1 Horizon League) Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonials -2.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy hosts Robert Morris after Orlando Lovejoy scored 22 points in Detroit Mercy’s 73-68 win against the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Titans are 3-1 in home games. Detroit Mercy is the Horizon League leader with 36.5 rebounds per game led by Legend Geeter averaging 5.0.

The Colonials are 2-2 in Horizon League play. Robert Morris ranks second in the Horizon League with 17.1 assists per game led by Albert Vargas averaging 4.3.

Detroit Mercy scores 75.6 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 71.2 Robert Morris gives up. Robert Morris has shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Detroit Mercy have averaged.

The Titans and Colonials meet Friday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Nadeau is shooting 46.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, while averaging 12.9 points. Lovejoy is averaging 12.9 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

DeSean Goode is averaging 14.6 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Colonials. Ryan Prather Jr. is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 35.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Colonials: 7-3, averaging 76.2 points, 35.8 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

