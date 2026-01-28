Detroit Mercy hosts Youngstown State on 4-game home skid

Youngstown State Penguins (14-7, 7-4 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (4-16, 2-9 Horizon) Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Youngstown State Penguins (14-7, 7-4 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (4-16, 2-9 Horizon)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy is looking to end its four-game home losing streak with a win against Youngstown State.

The Titans are 3-7 on their home court. Detroit Mercy averages 16.7 turnovers per game and is 2-7 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Penguins are 7-4 against Horizon opponents. Youngstown State has a 5-4 record against teams over .500.

Detroit Mercy’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Youngstown State allows. Youngstown State averages 66.6 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 72.1 Detroit Mercy allows.

The Titans and Penguins square off Thursday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makayla Jackson is shooting 40.9% and averaging 11.5 points for the Titans. Jasmine Edwards is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

Casey Santoro is averaging 12.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Penguins. Sarah Baker is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 1-9, averaging 63.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Penguins: 7-3, averaging 65.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.