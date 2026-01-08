Detroit Mercy hosts Wright State following Lovejoy’s 20-point outing

Wright State Raiders (9-7, 4-1 Horizon League) at Detroit Mercy Titans (6-8, 3-2 Horizon League) Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy faces Wright State after Orlando Lovejoy scored 20 points in Detroit Mercy’s 85-77 loss to the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Titans have gone 3-2 at home. Detroit Mercy is third in the Horizon League with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Legend Geeter averaging 2.1.

The Raiders are 4-1 in conference matchups. Wright State is the best team in the Horizon League allowing just 68.9 points per game while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

Detroit Mercy’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Wright State gives up. Wright State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Detroit Mercy allows.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geeter is averaging 4.6 points for the Titans. TJ Nadeau is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Michael Imariagbe is averaging 12.3 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Raiders. Solomon Callaghan is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Raiders: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

