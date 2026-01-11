Detroit Mercy hosts Cleveland State following Geeter’s 22-point game

Cleveland State Vikings (5-12, 1-5 Horizon League) at Detroit Mercy Titans (6-9, 3-3 Horizon League) Detroit; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

Cleveland State Vikings (5-12, 1-5 Horizon League) at Detroit Mercy Titans (6-9, 3-3 Horizon League)

Detroit; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Titans -7.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy faces Cleveland State after Legend Geeter scored 22 points in Detroit Mercy’s 84-82 loss to the Wright State Raiders.

The Titans are 3-3 on their home court. Detroit Mercy is 4-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Vikings are 1-5 against Horizon League opponents. Cleveland State is sixth in the Horizon League with 31.5 rebounds per game led by Dayan Nessah averaging 5.8.

Detroit Mercy’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Cleveland State allows. Cleveland State has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points greater than the 43.7% shooting opponents of Detroit Mercy have averaged.

The Titans and Vikings match up Sunday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Nadeau is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Titans. Orlando Lovejoy is averaging 12.4 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Nessah is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Vikings. Jaidon Lipscomb is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Vikings: 3-7, averaging 79.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

