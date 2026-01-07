Detroit Mercy hosts Buwalda and Milwaukee

Milwaukee Panthers (5-11, 1-4 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (4-10, 2-3 Horizon) Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee…

Milwaukee Panthers (5-11, 1-4 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (4-10, 2-3 Horizon)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays Detroit Mercy after Jorey Buwalda scored 20 points in Milwaukee’s 66-58 win against the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Titans have gone 3-4 in home games. Detroit Mercy averages 18.5 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Panthers have gone 1-4 against Horizon opponents. Milwaukee ranks seventh in the Horizon shooting 29.3% from 3-point range.

Detroit Mercy is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, the same percentage Milwaukee allows to opponents. Milwaukee’s 38.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points lower than Detroit Mercy has given up to its opponents (42.7%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makayla Jackson is averaging 11.7 points and 1.9 steals for the Titans. Jasmine Edwards is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

Buwalda is averaging 13.3 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Panthers. Grace Lomen is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 3-7, averaging 63.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 60.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

