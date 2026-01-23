Detroit Mercy faces Oakland following Nadeau’s 22-point game

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (11-10, 7-3 Horizon League) at Detroit Mercy Titans (8-11, 5-5 Horizon League) Detroit; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (11-10, 7-3 Horizon League) at Detroit Mercy Titans (8-11, 5-5 Horizon League)

Detroit; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy hosts Oakland after TJ Nadeau scored 22 points in Detroit Mercy’s 83-76 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Titans are 4-4 in home games. Detroit Mercy has a 3-9 record against opponents above .500.

The Golden Grizzlies are 7-3 against Horizon League opponents. Oakland is seventh in the Horizon League with 30.5 rebounds per game led by Isaac Garrett averaging 7.2.

Detroit Mercy is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points lower than the 48.1% Oakland allows to opponents. Oakland averages 83.8 points per game, 4.4 more than the 79.4 Detroit Mercy gives up to opponents.

The Titans and Golden Grizzlies square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nadeau averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 45.3% from beyond the arc. Orlando Lovejoy is averaging 13.2 points, 3.8 assists and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

Brody Robinson is scoring 16.3 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Golden Grizzlies. Garrett is averaging 15.0 points and 8.0 rebounds while shooting 54.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 5-5, averaging 79.2 points, 36.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 83.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

