Detroit Mercy earns 90-77 win over Northern Kentucky

DETROIT (AP) — Tyler Spratt scored 28 points as Detroit Mercy beat Northern Kentucky 90-77 on Friday.

Spratt also contributed six rebounds and six assists for the Titans (9-12, 6-6 Horizon League). Orlando Lovejoy scored 24 points, going 8 of 14 and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line. Lance Stone had 16 points and shot 6 for 10, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc.

The Norse (14-9, 6-6) were led by Donovan Oday, who recorded 33 points. Dan Gherezgher Jr. added 20 points, six rebounds and four assists for Northern Kentucky. LJ Wells also had 10 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

