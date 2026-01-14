Desiree Wooten scores 24 as Colorado women beat No. 19 Iowa State 68-62

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Desiree Wooten scored a season-high 24 points, and Jade Masogayo added 15 as Colorado held off…

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Desiree Wooten scored a season-high 24 points, and Jade Masogayo added 15 as Colorado held off No. 19 Iowa State 68-62 on Wednesday night.

Zyanna Walker added 10 for the Buffaloes (11-6, 3-3 Big 12). Anaelle Dutat had 12 rebounds to go with nine points. It was the first time Colorado has beaten Iowa State since rejoining the Big 12.

Colorado took it first lead with 1:55 left to play in the third quarter off a 6-0 run, 40-37. Iowa State tied it 42-all heading into the final frame, where another 6-0 run for the Buffaloes set them up with their biggest lead of the night, 48-42, forcing the Cyclones to call a timeout.

Iowa State tied the game at 52, but a foul sent Dutat to the line, where she sank both shots. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Tabitha Betson put the Buffs up 60-55. Wooten hit a shot from beyond the arc with 46 seconds left to seal the victory.

Audi Crooks had 17 points and 15 rebounds for Iowa State (14-3, 2-4), which has lost four straight. Sydney Harris added 16 points for the Cyclones, who scored a season-low 62 points. Their previous low was 63, which came earlier this month in their loss to Cincinnati.

Up next

Colorado: Visits UCF on Sunday.

Iowa State: Visits Oklahoma State on Sunday.

