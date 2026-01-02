DeSean Goode scores 18 to lead Robert Morris over Detroit Mercy 85-77

DETROIT (AP) — DeSean Goode had 18 points to lead Robert Morris to an 85-77 victory over Detroit Mercy on…

DETROIT (AP) — DeSean Goode had 18 points to lead Robert Morris to an 85-77 victory over Detroit Mercy on Friday night.

Goode also added six rebounds for the Colonials (11-5, 3-2 Horizon League). Ryan Prather Jr. scored 16 points and Nikolaos Chitikoudis added 13 points.

TJ Nadeau and Orlando Lovejoy both scored 20 to lead the Titans (6-8, 3-2). Lovejoy added five assists. Tyler Spratt had 12 points and two steals.

