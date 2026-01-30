DePaul visits Xavier following Carroll’s 22-point outing

DePaul Blue Demons (12-9, 4-6 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (11-10, 3-7 Big East) Cincinnati; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

DePaul Blue Demons (12-9, 4-6 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (11-10, 3-7 Big East)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier takes on DePaul after Tre Carroll scored 22 points in Xavier’s 86-68 loss to the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Musketeers have gone 9-4 at home. Xavier is third in the Big East with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Filip Borovicanin averaging 6.2.

The Blue Demons are 4-6 in conference play. DePaul is 6-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

Xavier is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 42.6% DePaul allows to opponents. DePaul averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Xavier gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carroll is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Musketeers. Malik Moore is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

CJ Gunn is scoring 14.3 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Blue Demons. Layden Blocker is averaging 12.4 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 38.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 3-7, averaging 77.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.4 points per game.

Blue Demons: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

