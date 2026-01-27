DePaul visits Vice and Marquette

DePaul Blue Demons (5-17, 2-9 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (13-7, 7-4 Big East) Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

DePaul Blue Demons (5-17, 2-9 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (13-7, 7-4 Big East)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette faces DePaul after Halley Vice scored 23 points in Marquette’s 64-60 win against the Butler Bulldogs.

The Golden Eagles are 8-2 in home games. Marquette is eighth in the Big East with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Vice averaging 2.2.

The Blue Demons are 2-9 in Big East play. DePaul is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Marquette averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 5.2 per game DePaul allows. DePaul averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Marquette gives up.

The Golden Eagles and Blue Demons meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skylar Forbes is shooting 44.4% and averaging 15.3 points for the Golden Eagles. Vice is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Ally Timm averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, scoring 7.6 points while shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc. Katie Novik is shooting 44.8% and averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 65.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Blue Demons: 2-8, averaging 64.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

