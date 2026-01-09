DePaul visits No. 4 UConn after Mullins’ 24-point game

DePaul Blue Demons (10-6, 2-3 Big East) at UConn Huskies (15-1, 5-0 Big East) Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST…

Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 UConn takes on DePaul after Braylon Mullins scored 24 points in UConn’s 103-98 overtime win over the Providence Friars.

The Huskies have gone 8-1 at home. UConn has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Blue Demons have gone 2-3 against Big East opponents. DePaul scores 73.7 points and has outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.

UConn averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 6.3 per game DePaul gives up. DePaul averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game UConn gives up.

The Huskies and Blue Demons square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Solomon Ball is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Huskies. Mullins is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

N.J. Benson is averaging 10.7 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Blue Demons. CJ Gunn is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 10-0, averaging 78.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Blue Demons: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

