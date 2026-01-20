DePaul visits Miller and Butler

DePaul Blue Demons (4-16, 1-8 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (8-11, 2-7 Big East) Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

DePaul Blue Demons (4-16, 1-8 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (8-11, 2-7 Big East)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler hosts DePaul after Mallory Miller scored 25 points in Butler’s 73-65 loss to the Villanova Wildcats.

The Bulldogs are 7-4 in home games. Butler allows 65.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.7 points per game.

The Blue Demons are 1-8 in conference matchups. DePaul has a 3-12 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Butler is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 47.1% DePaul allows to opponents. DePaul averages 62.2 points per game, 2.9 fewer than the 65.1 Butler gives up to opponents.

The Bulldogs and Blue Demons match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller is scoring 9.4 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Caroline Dotsey is averaging 9.8 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ally Timm is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, while averaging 7.6 points. Katie Novik is shooting 40.6% and averaging 9.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 61.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Blue Demons: 2-8, averaging 62.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.