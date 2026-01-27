DePaul visits Lewis and Georgetown

DePaul Blue Demons (12-8, 4-5 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (10-10, 2-7 Big East) Washington; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

DePaul Blue Demons (12-8, 4-5 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (10-10, 2-7 Big East)

Washington; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown takes on DePaul after KJ Lewis scored 26 points in Georgetown’s 81-78 victory over the Providence Friars.

The Hoyas have gone 7-4 in home games. Georgetown has a 5-10 record against teams over .500.

The Blue Demons are 4-5 in Big East play. DePaul scores 73.3 points while outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game.

Georgetown’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game DePaul gives up. DePaul averages 73.3 points per game, 0.6 fewer than the 73.9 Georgetown allows.

The Hoyas and Blue Demons match up Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis is scoring 15.3 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Hoyas. Malik Mack is averaging 12.8 points and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games.

CJ Gunn averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Layden Blocker is shooting 38.0% and averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 3-7, averaging 72.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Blue Demons: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.