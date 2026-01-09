DePaul plays Georgetown on 3-game home skid

Georgetown Hoyas (9-6, 2-4 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (3-14, 0-6 Big East) Chicago; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Georgetown Hoyas (9-6, 2-4 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (3-14, 0-6 Big East)

Chicago; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul takes on Georgetown looking to stop its three-game home losing streak.

The Blue Demons are 3-7 in home games. DePaul allows 72.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.7 points per game.

The Hoyas are 2-4 against Big East opponents. Georgetown has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

DePaul is shooting 36.6% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 38.5% Georgetown allows to opponents. Georgetown averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game DePaul gives up.

The Blue Demons and Hoyas match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katie Novik is averaging 11.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Blue Demons. Alayna West is averaging 7.4 points over the last 10 games.

Khia Miller is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Hoyas. Laila Jewett is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 1-9, averaging 53.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 33.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Hoyas: 6-4, averaging 66.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.