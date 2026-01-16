DePaul hosts Seton Hall following Valenzuela’s 26-point game

Seton Hall Pirates (12-5, 6-2 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (4-15, 1-7 Big East) Chicago; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Seton Hall Pirates (12-5, 6-2 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (4-15, 1-7 Big East)

Chicago; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall faces DePaul after Mariana Valenzuela scored 26 points in Seton Hall’s 64-61 victory over the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Blue Demons are 4-7 on their home court. DePaul ranks fourth in the Big East with 16.5 assists per game led by Katie Novik averaging 3.5.

The Pirates are 6-2 in conference matchups. Seton Hall is fifth in the Big East with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Valenzuela averaging 5.4.

DePaul’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Seton Hall allows. Seton Hall averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game DePaul allows.

The Blue Demons and Pirates face off Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ally Timm is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, while averaging 7.2 points. Novik is shooting 36.6% and averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games.

Savannah Catalon is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Pirates. Valenzuela is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 2-8, averaging 58.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Pirates: 7-3, averaging 66.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

