DePaul hosts Marquette after Ross’ 20-point outing

Marquette Golden Eagles (6-12, 1-6 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (10-7, 2-4 Big East)

Chicago; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette visits DePaul after Chase Ross scored 20 points in Marquette’s 92-68 loss to the St. John’s Red Storm.

The Blue Demons are 8-3 in home games. DePaul ranks third in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.6 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

The Golden Eagles are 1-6 in Big East play. Marquette has a 4-12 record against teams over .500.

DePaul’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Marquette gives up. Marquette averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game DePaul gives up.

The Blue Demons and Golden Eagles meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Gunn is averaging 13.5 points for the Blue Demons. Layden Blocker is averaging 10.8 points, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

Ross is averaging 15.8 points, 3.2 assists and 2.2 steals for the Golden Eagles. Nigel James Jr. is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 67.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

