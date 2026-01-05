DePaul hosts Georgetown after Lewis’ 27-point performance

Georgetown Hoyas (9-5, 1-2 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (9-6, 1-3 Big East) Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Georgetown Hoyas (9-5, 1-2 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (9-6, 1-3 Big East)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown visits DePaul after KJ Lewis scored 27 points in Georgetown’s 95-83 loss to the St. John’s Red Storm.

The Blue Demons are 7-3 in home games. DePaul is seventh in the Big East with 16.0 assists per game led by Layden Blocker averaging 3.7.

The Hoyas are 1-2 in Big East play. Georgetown ranks sixth in the Big East with 16.1 assists per game led by Malik Mack averaging 4.7.

DePaul’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Georgetown allows. Georgetown has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 42.0% shooting opponents of DePaul have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Gunn is averaging 14.4 points for the Blue Demons. Blocker is averaging 11.9 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Mack is averaging 14.8 points and 4.7 assists for the Hoyas. Julius Halaifonua is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Hoyas: 5-5, averaging 79.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

