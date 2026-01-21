Denzel Aberdeen scores 19, Collin Chandler and Otega Oweh each had 18, and Kentucky tops Texas 85-80

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Denzel Aberdeen scored 19 points, Collin Chandler and Otega Oweh each had 18 points, and Kentucky…

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Denzel Aberdeen scored 19 points, Collin Chandler and Otega Oweh each had 18 points, and Kentucky took down Texas 85-80 on Wednesday night.

Oweh reached double-figures for the 22nd straight game, a streak dating to last season, and Chandler reached a career-high, surpassing his 15 scored in November’s season-opener against Nicholls.

The Wildcats (13-6, 4-2 Southeastern Conference) battled back-and-forth with Texas, as the game featured 11 lead changes. After heading to the locker rooms tied at 40, Kentucky took the lead for good midway through the second half during a 6-0 run and closed on a 7-2 run to secure the victory.

Andrija Jelavic and Chandler each hauled in a team-high seven rebounds, and Kentucky narrowly won the glass battle 36-34. Malachi Moreno led with six assists.

Dailyn Swain scored 29 points on 10-for-16 shooting for the Longhorns (11-8, 2-4), his third game with 20 or more points this season. Matas Vokietaitis had a 15-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Free throws made the difference for the Wildcats, converting on 30 of their 35 attempts. Texas made 18 of 20.

Up next

Kentucky hosts Ole Miss on Saturday.

Texas hosts No. 21 Georgia on Saturday.

