Denver visits St. Thomas on 3-game road skid

Denver Pioneers (7-8, 1-1 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (7-8, 0-1 Summit)

Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits St. Thomas looking to end its three-game road losing streak.

The Tommies have gone 5-5 at home. St. Thomas is second in the Summit at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 58.5 points while holding opponents to 39.1% shooting.

The Pioneers are 1-1 in Summit play. Denver ranks seventh in the Summit with 11.5 assists per game led by Coryn Watts averaging 2.4.

St. Thomas’ average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Denver allows. Denver averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game St. Thomas allows.

The Tommies and Pioneers match up Thursday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jada Hood is averaging 8.2 points and 3.7 assists for the Tommies. Alyssa Sand is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Watts is shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, while averaging 20.3 points and 2.1 steals. Laia Monclova is shooting 37.1% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 6-4, averaging 67.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 9.9 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.6 points per game.

Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 63.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

