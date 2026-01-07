Denver visits South Dakota State after Sayler’s 27-point game

Denver Pioneers (8-9, 1-1 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (8-9, 1-1 Summit League) Brookings, South Dakota; Thursday, 8…

Denver Pioneers (8-9, 1-1 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (8-9, 1-1 Summit League)

Brookings, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State hosts Denver after Joe Sayler scored 27 points in South Dakota State’s 90-87 overtime loss to the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Jackrabbits have gone 5-1 in home games. South Dakota State leads the Summit League with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Damon Wilkinson averaging 4.2.

The Pioneers are 1-1 in conference games. Denver ranks seventh in the Summit League with 11.7 assists per game led by Zane Nelson averaging 2.5.

South Dakota State is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 49.4% Denver allows to opponents. Denver averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than South Dakota State allows.

The Jackrabbits and Pioneers square off Thursday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Jackson is scoring 13.2 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Jackrabbits. Wilkinson is averaging 13.9 points and 7.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Gabe Oldham is averaging six points and 6.6 rebounds for the Pioneers. Carson Johnson is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 4-6, averaging 77.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 92.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.