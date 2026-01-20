Denver hosts UMKC following Bennett’s 20-point outing

UMKC Roos (5-13, 3-3 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (7-11, 1-4 Summit) Denver; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMKC takes…

UMKC Roos (5-13, 3-3 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (7-11, 1-4 Summit)

Denver; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC takes on Denver after Elauni Bennett scored 20 points in UMKC’s 75-60 victory over the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Pioneers have gone 6-3 at home. Denver gives up 67.1 points and has been outscored by 7.5 points per game.

The Roos are 3-3 against Summit opponents. UMKC allows 70.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.1 points per game.

Denver is shooting 37.4% from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points lower than the 44.2% UMKC allows to opponents. UMKC has shot at a 41.3% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points below the 42.5% shooting opponents of Denver have averaged.

The Pioneers and Roos square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coryn Watts is averaging 19.6 points and 1.8 steals for the Pioneers. Laia Monclova is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Tierra Trotter is averaging 9.9 points and 3.2 assists for the Roos. Bennett is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 61.2 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Roos: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

