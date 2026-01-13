Denver hosts Dow and Oral Roberts

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-13, 0-3 Summit League) at Denver Pioneers (8-11, 1-3 Summit League) Denver; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-13, 0-3 Summit League) at Denver Pioneers (8-11, 1-3 Summit League)

Denver; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts plays Denver after Connor Dow scored 23 points in Oral Roberts’ 82-71 loss to the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Pioneers are 5-2 in home games. Denver ranks ninth in the Summit League in team defense, allowing 84.9 points while holding opponents to 49.5% shooting.

The Golden Eagles have gone 0-3 against Summit League opponents. Oral Roberts is 3-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Denver makes 48.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Oral Roberts has allowed to its opponents (44.7%). Oral Roberts’ 41.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.7 percentage points lower than Denver has given up to its opponents (49.5%).

The Pioneers and Golden Eagles match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carson Johnson is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Pioneers. Jeremiah Burke is averaging 16.2 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ty Harper is averaging 15.6 points for the Golden Eagles. Dow is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 90.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 67.8 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

