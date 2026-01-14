Denver faces South Dakota State, aims to break road skid

Denver Pioneers (7-9, 1-2 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (13-4, 3-0 Summit) Brookings, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

Denver Pioneers (7-9, 1-2 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (13-4, 3-0 Summit)

Brookings, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver will look to break its four-game road losing streak when the Pioneers face South Dakota State.

The Jackrabbits have gone 6-1 at home. South Dakota State ranks eighth in the Summit with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Brooklyn Meyer averaging 2.4.

The Pioneers are 1-2 in Summit play. Denver gives up 65.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.3 points per game.

South Dakota State makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Denver has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Denver has shot at a 37.9% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points less than the 39.1% shooting opponents of South Dakota State have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meyer is scoring 20.8 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Madison Mathiowetz is averaging 11.2 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Coryn Watts is shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, while averaging 20.1 points and two steals. Laia Monclova is shooting 38.6% and averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 8-2, averaging 73.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 63.0 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

