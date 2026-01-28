Denver defeats Kansas City 69-61

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Carson Johnson had 22 points in Denver’s 69-61 victory against Kansas City on Wednesday night.…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Carson Johnson had 22 points in Denver’s 69-61 victory against Kansas City on Wednesday night.

Johnson went 8 of 18 from the field (4 for 10 from 3-point range) for the Pioneers (10-13, 3-5 Summit League). Zane Nelson shot 5 of 14 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line to add 17 points. Logan Kinsey shot 5 of 12 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Kasheem Grady II led the way for the Roos (4-18, 1-7) with 17 points and seven rebounds. Jayson Petty added 16 points and four steals.

The Roos extended their losing streak to six in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

