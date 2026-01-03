Denker, Northern Colorado Bears take on the Montana Grizzlies

Northern Colorado Bears (10-4, 0-1 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (7-7, 1-0 Big Sky) Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Northern Colorado Bears (10-4, 0-1 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (7-7, 1-0 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -1.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Money Williams and Montana host Quinn Denker and Northern Colorado in Big Sky play Saturday.

The Grizzlies have gone 5-4 in home games. Montana leads the Big Sky with 27.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyler Thompson averaging 4.4.

The Bears are 0-1 in Big Sky play. Northern Colorado scores 86.0 points and has outscored opponents by 8.9 points per game.

Montana averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Northern Colorado allows. Northern Colorado has shot at a 50.2% rate from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points higher than the 42.6% shooting opponents of Montana have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is scoring 17.7 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Grizzlies. Brooklyn Hicks is averaging 9.7 points over the past 10 games.

Denker is scoring 18.3 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Bears. Brock Wisne is averaging 15.4 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 78.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 85.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 3.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

