Dengdit has 17 as UC San Diego beats UC Riverside 69-66

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Bol Dengdit scored 17 points, Tom Beattie had 11 points and 11 rebounds, and UC San Diego’s 69-66 victory against UC Riverside on Saturday.

Dengdit shot 7 for 14 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line and Beattie made 5 of 8 from the field. Leo Beath shot 3 of 5 from the field and 4 for 5 from the foul line to finish with 11 points for the Tritons (13-4, 3-2 Big West Conference).

Beath made 4 of 4 from the free-throw line in the closing seconds.

The Highlanders (6-11, 1-4) were led in scoring by Andrew Henderson, who finished with 27 points. UC Riverside also got 17 points and two steals from Tyler Jones. Osiris Grady also had 15 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

