Demirel scores 14 as Grand Canyon knocks off San Jose State 76-58

PHOENIX (AP) — Efe Demirel scored 14 points as Grand Canyon beat San Jose State 76-58 on Saturday.

Demirel also contributed six rebounds for the Antelopes (10-5, 3-1 Mountain West Conference). Dusty Stromer scored 12 points, finishing 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Jaden Henley shot 3 of 6 from the field, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 7 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding five steals.

Ben Roseborough led the way for the Spartans (5-11, 0-5) with 23 points and two steals. Melvin Bell Jr. added 17 points for San Jose State. Adrian Myers also had seven points and two steals. The Spartans prolonged their losing streak to six straight.

Grand Canyon led San Jose State 42-26 at the half, with Stromer (12 points) its high scorer before the break. Grand Canyon outscored San Jose State in the second half by two points, with Henley scoring a team-high seven points after halftime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

