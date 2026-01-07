Demers, North Dakota Fighting Hawks take on the Omaha Mavericks

Omaha Mavericks (2-15, 0-2 Summit) at North Dakota Fighting Hawks (3-12, 0-2 Summit) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Omaha Mavericks (2-15, 0-2 Summit) at North Dakota Fighting Hawks (3-12, 0-2 Summit)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Avril Smith and Omaha visit Walker Demers and North Dakota in Summit action.

The Fighting Hawks are 3-4 on their home court. North Dakota ranks sixth in the Summit at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 69.5 points while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

The Mavericks are 0-2 in conference play. Omaha ranks seventh in the Summit shooting 29.0% from 3-point range.

North Dakota is shooting 36.4% from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points lower than the 44.7% Omaha allows to opponents. Omaha averages 54.6 points per game, 14.9 fewer points than the 69.5 North Dakota gives up to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikayla Aumer is shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Hawks, while averaging 7.5 points. Mackenzie Hughes is averaging 9.6 points, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Smith is averaging 2.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Mavericks. Sarai Estupinan is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Hawks: 3-7, averaging 59.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Mavericks: 1-9, averaging 52.0 points, 28.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 34.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.