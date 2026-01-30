Demary, No. 2 UConn Huskies square off against the Creighton Bluejays

UConn Huskies (20-1, 10-0 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (12-9, 6-4 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UConn Huskies (20-1, 10-0 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (12-9, 6-4 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Josh Dix and Creighton host Silas Demary Jr. and No. 2 UConn in Big East play.

The Bluejays have gone 9-2 in home games. Creighton is seventh in the Big East in rebounding with 32.7 rebounds. Jasen Green leads the Bluejays with 5.1 boards.

The Huskies have gone 10-0 against Big East opponents. UConn has a 17-1 record against opponents above .500.

Creighton averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 4.9 more made shots than the 5.3 per game UConn allows. UConn averages 78.7 points per game, 3.8 more than the 74.9 Creighton gives up.

The Bluejays and Huskies square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Green is averaging 10.7 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Bluejays. Austin Swartz is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

Alex Karaban is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 13.5 points and 5.6 rebounds. Tarris Reed Jr. is averaging 14.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 6-4, averaging 79.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Huskies: 10-0, averaging 78.4 points, 35.1 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

