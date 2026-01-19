Demari Williams, Kylin Green lead Houston Christian over Northwestern State 82-80

HOUSTON (AP) — Demari Williams had 16 points and Kylin Green had a go-ahead layup with nine seconds left and…

HOUSTON (AP) — Demari Williams had 16 points and Kylin Green had a go-ahead layup with nine seconds left and scored 14 to rally Houston Christian to an 82-80 victory over Northwestern State on Monday night.

Williams shot 5 of 8 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the free-throw line for the Huskies (7-12, 3-7 Southland Conference). Green added 10 assists for a double-double. Trent Johnson scored 12 on 4-for-5 shooting from beyond the arc.

Micah Thomas finished with 17 points, four assists and two steals to pace the Demons (6-13, 4-6). Willie Williams added 15 points and Justin Redmond scored 13.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

