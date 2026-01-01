Delaware visits Moses Amaniyo and UTEP

UTEP takes on Delaware after Mary Moses Amaniyo scored 20 points in UTEP's 102-43 victory against the Southwest (NM) Mustangs.

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (6-6) at UTEP Miners (8-3)

El Paso, Texas; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

The Miners have gone 7-1 at home. UTEP leads the CUSA in rebounding, averaging 40.8 boards. Moses Amaniyo leads the Miners with 10.2 rebounds.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 3-3 on the road. Delaware is fourth in the CUSA scoring 68.1 points per game and is shooting 41.5%.

UTEP is shooting 37.3% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 40.0% Delaware allows to opponents. Delaware averages 68.1 points per game, 3.6 more than the 64.5 UTEP gives up.

The Miners and Fightin’ Blue Hens match up Friday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivane Tensaie is scoring 11.1 points per game and averaging 1.5 rebounds for the Miners. Ndack Mbengue is averaging 10.7 points and 9.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Trinity Vance is shooting 29.8% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Blue Hens, while averaging 10.1 points. Ande’a Cherisier is averaging 14.6 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 7-3, averaging 68.7 points, 40.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

