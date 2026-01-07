Del Jones’ 27 helps Radford take down Presbyterian 80-61

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Del Jones scored 27 points as Radford beat Presbyterian 80-61 on Wednesday. Jones shot 10 for…

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Del Jones scored 27 points as Radford beat Presbyterian 80-61 on Wednesday.

Jones shot 10 for 16 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Highlanders (9-8, 2-0 Big South Conference). Dennis Parker Jr. shot 7 of 13 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the line to add 22 points. Jaylon Johnson finished with 13 points.

Carl Parrish led the way for the Blue Hose (8-9, 1-1) with 19 points. Jonah Pierce added 17 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for Presbyterian.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

