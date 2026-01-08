Decker has 15, Liberty beats Louisiana Tech 72-56

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Brett Decker Jr. had 15 points in Liberty’s 72-56 victory against Louisiana Tech on Thursday night.…

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Brett Decker Jr. had 15 points in Liberty’s 72-56 victory against Louisiana Tech on Thursday night.

Decker also added six rebounds for the Flames (12-3, 4-0 Conference USA). JJ Harper scored 13 points while going 4 of 7 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the free-throw line. Colin Porter had 11 points and shot 4 for 10, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc.

The Bulldogs (8-7, 1-3) were led by DJ Dudley, who posted 17 points. Scooter Williams Jr. added nine points for Louisiana Tech. Sir Issac Herron finished with eight points and two steals.

Liberty took the lead less than five minutes into the game and did not trail again. Decker led the Flames with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 34-27 at the break. Liberty outscored Louisiana Tech by nine points over the final half, while Harper led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

