Dease’s 20 lead Valparaiso past Northern Iowa 54-44

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Owen Dease had 20 points in Valparaiso’s 54-44 win against Northern Iowa on Saturday.

Dease also contributed seven rebounds for the Beacons (9-10, 3-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Justus McNair added eight points while going 3 of 5 and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line while he also had five rebounds. Brody Whitaker shot 2 of 6 from the field to finish with six points.

Ben Schwieger finished with 10 points for the Panthers (12-7, 4-4). Max Weisbrod added nine points and six rebounds for Northern Iowa. Trey Campbell had nine points and two steals.

Valparaiso took the lead for good with 4:08 remaining in the second half on a layup from Tupuola to make it a 45-44 game.

