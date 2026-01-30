De Ridder leads No. 17 Virginia against Boston College after 32-point game

Virginia Cavaliers (17-3, 6-2 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (9-11, 2-5 ACC) Boston; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Virginia Cavaliers (17-3, 6-2 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (9-11, 2-5 ACC)

Boston; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Virginia visits Boston College after Thijs De Ridder scored 32 points in Virginia’s 100-97 overtime win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Eagles are 8-3 on their home court. Boston College averages 10.1 turnovers per game and is 5-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Cavaliers are 6-2 against ACC opponents. Virginia leads the ACC with 12.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Johann Grunloh averaging 2.8.

Boston College is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 39.2% Virginia allows to opponents. Virginia averages 16.4 more points per game (84.6) than Boston College allows (68.2).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fred Payne is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Eagles. Donald Hand Jr. is averaging 13.5 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

De Ridder is averaging 17.1 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Malik Thomas is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 82.1 points, 38.5 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

