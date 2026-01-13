De Ridder leads No. 0 Virginia against No. 0 Louisville after 22-point game

Virginia Cavaliers (14-2, 3-1 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (12-4, 2-2 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Virginia Cavaliers (14-2, 3-1 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (12-4, 2-2 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -3.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 0 Virginia visits No. 0 Louisville after Thijs De Ridder scored 22 points in Virginia’s 70-55 victory over the Stanford Cardinal.

The Cardinals have gone 9-1 at home. Louisville averages 88.3 points and has outscored opponents by 18.7 points per game.

The Cavaliers are 3-1 in ACC play. Virginia has a 12-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Louisville makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.8 percentage points higher than Virginia has allowed to its opponents (38.0%). Virginia averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Louisville allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Conwell is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 19.9 points. Sananda Fru is averaging 11.6 points and 7.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

De Ridder is averaging 16.4 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Malik Thomas is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 84.0 points, 38.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Cavaliers: 9-1, averaging 84.2 points, 37.2 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

